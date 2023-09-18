Mandan residents will get a chance to comment this week on a proposed cigar lounge ordinance, which faces opposition from a coalition of health advocacy groups.

Owner of Big Stick Cigars Josette Dupree in July requested the Mandan City Commission to allow cigar lounges following the loosening of the state’s smoking restrictions earlier this year.

The commission unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance. The public on Tuesday will be given an opportunity to comment on the ordinance prior to the commission voting again during a regularly scheduled city commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall at 205 2nd Ave. NW.

Representatives from a coalition of health advocacy groups, including the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Tobacco Free North Dakota and the American Cancer Society, voiced opposition in a statement last week.

“There is no safe level of second-hand smoke, and studies have repeatedly shown there is no ventilation system capable of filtering out all smoke particles," the statement said.

Regional Media Advocacy Manager at the American Cancer Society Shawn O’Neal told the Tribune there will be several organizations speaking against the ordinance at the meeting.

Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling at the last commission meeting said he received “very little input from our community,” but he did receive letters and emails from outside of Mandan.

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, brought forth House Bill 1229 that allows for indoor smoking of cigars at licensed lounges that are enclosed on all sides and equipped with a humidor and a ventilation system.