The Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday appointed former Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken to a vacant seat on the board, following two failed attempts to appoint others to replace Becky Matthews.

Matthews died Monday of cancer at age 49. Her death prompted the immediate appointment of a replacement. If the position was not immediately filled, the elected treasurer would take the seat, according to State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer. The elected treasurer and auditor for Burleigh County is Mark Splonskowski.

A move to appoint Amelia Doll -- the runner-up in the last county election -- failed on a tie vote, with Commissioners Brian Bitner and Steve Schwab voting no. Schwab did not state a reason for his vote; Bitner wanted to instead appoint former County Commissioner Jim Peluso, who did not seek reelection last year.

“My only position is that I would support Peluso for (the seat); he’s got the experience and the background,” Bitner said.

His motion to appoint Peluso died for lack of a second.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox said Peluso's "past voting history over the last 15 to 20 years has been against the Missouri Valley Complex, against the renaissance zone and those are all coming up -- they would automatically be dumped. We need someone that’s independent and maybe someone that hasn’t seen those projects before.”

The commission is nearing the end of the budget season and is considering major items such as supporting the reinstatement of a renaissance zone and funding a potential equine center, among other items. A renaissance zone provides both property tax and income tax incentives to property and business owners who invest in qualified projects; the zone in Bismarck expired last year after failing to gather enough support from the county commission.

Bitner said he had been contacted earlier by Bakken, who was interested in filling the seat. Woodcox said, “(Bakken) knows budgets, he knows what we’ve been doing in terms of projects around the county and the city."

The motion to appoint Bakken passed 3-1, with Commissioner Wayne Munson casting the lone opposing vote without citing a reason.

Bakken, who was not in attendance, will hold the position until the next general election in November 2024.

Matthews was elected to the commission in 2020. She stepped down as commission chair last month, citing her health issues, though she continued to serve. She died Monday after a two-year-battle with lymphoma.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and for one hour prior to the funeral service, according to Eastgate funeral home.

Matthews was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 1974, and moved with her family to Hazen in 1983, where she graduated high school. She earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from the University of North Dakota.

She is survived by her husband, Chris, and their five children.