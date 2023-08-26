A proposed ordinance that seeks to restrict off-highway vehicle movement in Burleigh County is drawing both support and opposition.

A public hearing was held during a county commission meeting Monday, following the commission approving the first reading of the ordinance at a July 19 meeting with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Steve Schwab was the dissenting vote.

The proposed new regulations are a response to OHV drivers using the roadside right-of-ways to race, jump and drive recklessly, according to commissioners. OHVs include dirt bikes, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.

The current draft ordinance would:

Set a speed limit of 25 mph in the right-of-ways;

Prohibit reckless driving that causes damage to property or endangers others;

Prohibit jumping of ditches, excessive engine noises, and skids or slides upon accelerating or stopping;

Prohibit racing;

Prohibit the use of OHVs while intoxicated;

Require a lighted headlamp and taillamp roughly half an hour before sunset and after sunrise;

Require permission from landowners to use OHVs on agricultural land, private land or land entirely enclosed by a fence;

Require that OHVs have a manufacturer-installed or equivalent muffler in good working order and connected to the OHV's exhaust system.

Exceptions are to be granted to Burleigh County employees.

Proponents of the ordinance presented commissioners with pictures and video of damage on private property due to OHV use.

“Respect and responsibility, they (riders) don't have it. And I'm not so sure that the parents have it,” Burleigh County resident Jerry Thomas said after showing the commission a video of OHVs kicking up dust in a ditch.

Commissioners said they had received numerous calls about riders who have been seen speeding, racing and leaving ruts in the ditches located on public and private property.

“I wholeheartedly support the use of OHVs in the public right of way, on public property with appropriate assigned use and on private property with permission,” Burleigh resident Kay LaCoe said. ”It comes as no surprise that many landowners like ourselves are beyond fed up with the disrespect and the abuse at the hand of more than a handful of riders.”

One opponent of the ordinance said that he was OK with riders crossing his property.

“I like my property pretty as well, but I'm OK with those kids ripping through there and if it happens it happens. I just want to see them enjoying life as I grew up,” Billy Lacina said.

Other opponents of the ordinance cited state law with similar language already in place to regulate OHVs.

“I’m not sure when adding more laws to laws has ever fixed a problem before,” resident Jeff Sattler said.

Kristin Berge of Action Motor Sports expressed the same sentiment and added that OHV sales could be hurt if restrictions are put in place.

“If there are current issues with OHVs, the current (state) Century Code gives law enforcement the ability to cite the user for the infraction. We feel that adding more restrictions will not be a benefit for residents of Burleigh County. Approving this proposed OHV ordinance would greatly affect the local powersports dealers' overall retail as well,” she said.

Annette Caldwell from Open Road Honda added that “parents get a myriad of safety materials” when an OHV is purchased.

County Sheriff Kelly Leben said that enforcement of current laws is difficult.

"You have to have an obvious violation of the law to make a stop," he said. "The 25 mph speed limit is tough to enforce (and) controversial -- but it would give law enforcement more of the ability to stop a vehicle in the ditch."

Commissioner Brian Bitner before and after the public hearing said that exceptions need to be made for farmers, ranchers and for business.

A second public hearing will be scheduled, and proposed fines will be added to the ordinance by then. Additional changes will include restricting the exception for Burleigh County employees to apply only when they are on official county business.

OHV restrictions can't be more restrictive than state law, according to County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan.

The commission would need to vote on and approve the ordinance again for it to go into effect.