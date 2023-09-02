Estimated tax statements are being mailed to all Burleigh County property owners whose estimated property taxes will be at least $100.

This is not a billing, but an estimate of what taxes might be when the statements are delivered in December, County Auditor/Treasurer Mark Splonskowski said. The estimates do not include special assessments or the 5% discount for early payment.

The estimated tax statements are a result of legislation intended to explain in dollars the effect of each taxing entity’s preliminary budget, and to increase taxpayer participation in the budget process by providing the date, time and location of each taxing district’s final budget hearing, according to Splonskowski.

Questions about taxes levied by any of the listed entities should be directed to that entity, he said.