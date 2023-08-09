The Burleigh County Home Rule Charter Commission on Wednesday began talks about a potential half-cent sales tax proposal -- or even two such proposals -- aimed at lowering the property tax mill levy, but no firm decisions were made.

Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson broached the idea of a sales tax in April during a special meeting about budget woes.

A half-cent sales tax would bring in nearly $11 million annually, which could be used to fund county projects or to lower the mill levy. It ultimately would have to be put on the ballot by the County Commission and approved by voters.

Munson at the April meeting said that the idea for a sales tax received “great feedback from the business community.”

The county has a half-cent sales tax in place that is set to expire at the end of 2024. Voters approved the tax in 2014 to pay for the $79 million Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The County Commission in May decided to form a committee to determine how a new sales tax might be used.

The Home Rule Charter Commission held its first meeting Wednesday. It's composed of Commissioner Wayne Munson, Commissioner Steve Schwab, County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, Emergency Management Director Mary Senger, State Rep. Pat Heinert, and county residents Dustin Gawrylow and Kay LaCoe.

Munson was named chair and Heinert was named vice chair. Lawyer was not at the meeting.

“The purpose of the meeting was to get the information out there, ask the questions, find out the numbers, where we’re at,” Munson said.

An idea that proved popular was proposing two half-cent sales taxes rather than a larger one cent tax.

Among the most popular pitches was for using a half-cent sales tax to fund the county's portion of the operating costs of the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. The cost to operate the regional jail is roughly $11.8 million annually; the county pays about $6.8 million and the rest is covered by other entities including Morton County.

The remaining funds from a sales tax could go into the general fund reserves or a capital improvement fund -- which could lower the mill levy.

The other half-cent sales tax could go to funding public safety items on the county’s budget -- such as the state’s attorney’s office or the sheriff's department. That also could help lower the mill levy.

The committee plans on having a proposal on the June 2024 election ballot; any proposal approved by voters would not take effect until the current sales tax expires.