Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews has died.

The county early Monday confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

"She was sworn in on December 7, 2020 -- ready to make a difference in our community," the post wrote.

The city of Bismarck also posted on Facebook, saying officials were "deeply saddened by the unexpected death."

"We would like to extend our condolences to Becky’s family and friends. May her ever-present courage serve as the example we all strive to achieve," the post said.

Matthews stepped down as commission chair last month, citing health issues, though she said she would stay on the commission.

(Check back for updates.)