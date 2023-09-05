Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews has died at age 49.

Matthews suffered from a rare and highly aggressive form of cancer, according to County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox.

She died Monday afternoon. The county early Tuesday confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

"She was sworn in on December 7, 2020 -- ready to make a difference in our community," the post said.

Woodcox said that Matthews “really did a wonderful job. She had her head up all the time and a smile on her face, so we’re going to miss her."

The city of Bismarck also posted on Facebook, saying officials were "deeply saddened by the unexpected death."

"We would like to extend our condolences to Becky’s family and friends. May her ever-present courage serve as the example we all strive to achieve," the post said.

Matthews was a leader in the disability advocacy community, and a supporter of parents and reproductive rights, according to friend Roxane Romanick.

Friend Waylon Hedegaard wrote on Facebook, "She could not bear injustice and used her sheer decency to bring others under her wing. Though with a family of her own, she and her husband, Chris, never failed to bring another needy soul into the fold when needed."

Matthews stepped down as commission chair last month, citing health issues, though she continued to serve.

The commission has a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday. County Auditor Mark Splonskowski told the Tribune that commissioners likely will discuss how to fill the vacancy, and that appointing someone likely will be the top option.