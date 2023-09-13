A former Bismarck mayor officially joined the Burleigh County Commission during a special meeting in which the commission cut over $600,000 from its 2024 budget ahead of a final budget hearing.

Former Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken was sworn in and appointed chair on Wednesday following the sudden death of commissioner Becky Matthews last week.

Two of the five commissioners, Jerry Woodcox and Wayne Munson, voted against appointing Bakken as chair without citing a reason. County Commissioner Brian Bitner was appointed vice chair.

Bakken will take over Matthews' portfolios, which include Central Dakota Communications Center, Council on Aging/Senior Adults Program, social services, public health and the Bismarck-Burleigh Joint Committee.

Bitner will take over the human resources portfolio and Woodcox will take over the county library portfolio to lessen the load on Bakken as he gets used to the position.

“I’ve been drinking from a firehouse for about a week because I was about as surprised as everybody else that I was appointed,” Bakken told the Tribune.

Bakken has not made a decision on if he intends to run for the position again, but he believes he can get up to speed quickly.

“I was on the county planning board, I worked with the county extensively as the former mayor of Bismarck and I know the process,” Bakken said.

The county commission made roughly $650,000 in budget cuts in an effort to lessen the roughly 9.5 mill increase that was proposed in the preliminary budget. Mills are used to calculate property tax.

The commission voted 4-1 to cut the county administrator position that would have cost the county $185,000 per year in salary and benefits and to cut $5,000 allocated to an involvement fund. Munson, the dissenting vote, did not cite a reason.

The administrator position would serve as a liaison between the commission and county staff and the involvement fund is money the county uses to contribute to community events like 4-H Achievement Days or the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day show.

The commission also cut $86,000 for planning department studies and $92,000 for the Lewis and Clark Development Fund.

The county cut $280,000 from its contribution to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health despite an ask from Bismarck Mayor Schmitz to contribute more to the fund. On Tuesday night, the Bismarck City Commission voted to continue its public hearing over the city’s budget until the next meeting in an effort to allow the county to pay more toward public health.

“We are serious about trying to shift the burden for our public health budget to the county and not just bear it on the residents of Bismarck,” Schmitz said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The initial ask and consideration from the County Commission was to pay $580,000 toward public health -- roughly 25% of the public health budget.

Schmitz's request was that Bismarck residents would pay for 75% of the public health budget, because roughly 75% of Burleigh County's residents live in Bismarck.

“I am asking for a new commitment to cooperation between the county and city. When the County Commission votes against sharing expenses equally across all of Burleigh County, they are voting against the residents of Bismarck,” Schmitz said in a press release last week.

The county voted 4-1 to pay $300,000 toward public health, roughly the amount it paid last year, with Bitner saying that shifting the costs is "just dirty pool for the city to shuffle the (costs) over to this commission when it's the same citizens that are going to pay for it either way."

Munson was the dissenting vote saying that the county should take over the entirety of public health.

The city would have seen a budget reduction of $285,000 if the county had contributed the $580,000 the city requested.

The County Commission will revisit other budget items at its final public budget hearing on Wednesday with commissioners hoping to make further cuts. The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County building at 221 N. 5th St.

The Bismarck City Commission will continue discussion of its budget at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Tom Baker Room.