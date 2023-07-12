The Bismarck City Commission is considering a 2024 budget proposal that includes no property tax rate increases but higher utility bills.

The preliminary budget presented to the commission on Tuesday night also includes pay raises for city workers and about half a dozen new city positions.

The commission also is weighing giving funds to Bis-Man Transit to help cover paratransit after-hours service.

The budget committee's objectives for the 2024 budget focused on keeping property tax mill levies unchanged, adjusting to inflation, addressing roads and streets, retaining employees and improving safety, among other goals.

Homeowners might still see higher property tax bills due to rising valuations. Valuation increases cover inflationary impacts on department budgets, according to Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak.

Bismarck's budget also impacts only a portion of a city property owner's tax bill. The budgets for Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools, and Bismarck Parks and Recreation also impact property taxes.

The City Commission will vote on whether to approve the preliminary budget on July 25. A hearing and a commission vote on final approval of the budget is scheduled for Sep. 12.

Budget details

The overall proposed 2024 budget will range from $330 million to $380 million, compared to this year's budget of $299 million. The final number will be determined by the number of projects the city chooses to fund.

The general fund, funded primarily through property taxes, has a budget of $67.4 million -- an increase of roughly $4 million from the 2023 budget. The general fund covers things such as city operations, community development, health, and police and fire protection.

Operating expense projections have increased in some areas due to the economy and inflation, as well as supply chain issues, according to Chernyak. Examples he and Commissioner Steve Marquardt cited included gas, utilities, insurance and equipment replacement.

Street repair and maintenance, forestry and weed control work continue to be heavily subsidized by the city due to flat highway/gas tax revenue from the state, according to Chernyak.

“This is one of those situations where the flat revenue is really impacting the city’s operations and having to find other revenue sources in order to sustain operations or increase operations based on the need,” he said.

The city would pay roughly $3.8 million from the general fund in the proposed budget to sustain the roads and streets fund that has a budget of roughly $12 million.

A $2 per month increase is recommended for the streetlight and signal fund, for changing of street lamp lights to LED lights and replacing traffic signals.

“Our works director has mentioned that the traffic signals themselves have become very expensive and continue to grow in costs,” Chernyak said.

The project was initially scheduled for four years but will be made a two-year project to save on costs, he said.

The increase would appear on utility bills -- the current fee for street and traffic light maintenance is $8.82 per month.

Water and stormwater rates on resident's utility bills would stay the same under the preliminary budget, but sewer rates would rise 2.25% and garbage collection fees would increase -- $2.10 per month for residential customers and $6 per ton for commercial customers. The city cites rising operating and capital costs. Garbage collection fees currently total $20.71 per month for residential customers.

The budget committee recommended that seven new full-time positions be created out of 22 that were requested by department heads. The positions include a police school resource officer, two firefighters, a health communication specialist, two heavy-equipment operators and a forestry technician. The city currently has 668 full-time employees.

The budget calls for a 6% overall salary increase for city workers, with up to 2% being used for compression adjustments and the remainder being used for merit and market adjustments. Pay compression occurs when the pay for new hires is close to that of longer-term employees due to market factors.

Bismarck Human Resources Director Leanne Schmidt said that “Other political subdivisions are looking at an average increase of 6%, with some even into the 8% to 8.5%.”

Bis-Man Transit

Bis-Man Transit is asking the city to help pick up the tab for paratransit after-hours service that the public transportation system provides.

Paratransit offers rides for a fee to people who cannot use fixed-route service. The program aims to meet the special transportation needs of seniors and people with disabilities.

Bis-Man Transit receives federal grant money that covers roughly a quarter of the cost to operate the after-hours service. The nonprofit has been dipping into reserves to help meet costs, according to Executive Director Deidre Hughes.

The request to the city is for about $275,000 annually over the next two budget years.

The commission did not take immediate action on Tuesday. Mayor Mike Schmitz said that he supports finding funding but that more answers are needed about the whole budget of Bis-Man Transit and participation from Mandan helping with costs.