Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke is preparing to retire after a city career that has lasted more than four decades.

Hunke on Wednesday announced that his last day of work will be Jan. 2, 2024.

Hunke began as a laborer in the Bismarck Street Department in 1982. He became a heavy equipment operator for Public Works in 1987, a shop foreman in 1990, a purchasing agent for Public Works in 1992 and director of that department in 1998. He became assistant city administrator in 2006, and succeeded the retired Bill Wocken as city administrator in 2016.

The city administrator manages the day-to-day operations of the city's 15 departments, which comprise more than 650 full-time staff and 900 employees overall.

“In my short time working with Keith, I’ve come to respect his leadership and commitment to the city of Bismarck and its employees,” Mayor Mike Schmitz said. “He has a long list of accomplishments, and Bismarck is a better community because of him."

Hunke said serving the city for 41 years "has been the supreme honor of a lifetime, a great privilege and pleasure."