Two North Dakota funds that support agriculture-related businesses are providing more than half a million dollars in grants to seven projects this quarter, including one in Ashley.

Meanwhile, the state Agriculture Department is launching a new grant program created by the Legislature earlier this year to support infrastructure upgrades that will benefit value-added agriculture businesses.

Grandma's Kuchen is getting $100,000 through the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission, according to the state Agriculture Department. The Ashley food business will use the money to improve its facilities.

The commission better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology. The group approved about $338,370 in grants at its recent quarterly meeting in Medora.

Williston-based Buckshot Seeds is getting the most money this quarter -- $120,000 for a feasibility study for an oilseed crushing plant in western North Dakota.

Fargo-based Hemp Industries was awarded $48,000 for a feasibility study and business plan for an industrial hemp processing facility. Marmarth-based Pumpkins Pets and Pals is getting $51,620 to establish a pumpkin patch with various activities. Milnor-based Sundale Hutterian Brethren Association will use $18,750 to establish a swine facility.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund is giving $125,000 to Wahpeton-based Dakota Hurd for equipment for an industrial hemp facility, and $50,000 to Aneta-based Larsgaard Wool Mill to help with construction of a wool mill.

The fund administered by the Agriculture Department and state-owned Bank of North Dakota was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses.

Both APUC and ADD will hold their next grant application hearings Nov. 15-16 in Devils Lake. APUC applications must be received by Oct. 1. For more information go to bit.ly/3ZM2EvM. ADD applications must be received by Oct. 16. For more information go to bit.ly/3mwZE7P.

New program

The new Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants to political subdivisions for road and bridge improvements, and to political subdivisions or entities for utility improvements necessary to accommodate value-added ag businesses.

“Value-added agriculture businesses that generate economic returns and support the agriculture-based prosperity of a region or sector of the state are encouraged to partner with their local political subdivisions to submit proposals,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

The program will provide up to 80% of the project cost for road and bridge improvements (up to $1.25 million), and utility upgrades such as water and sewer line improvements, and electrical and gas supply (up to $350,000). House Bill 1276 set aside up to $10 million for the program over the two-year state budget period.

For more information go to bit.ly/3qc2IIQ, or contact Ag Development Specialist Madison Bodine at 701-955-0181 or mbodine@nd.gov.