The state Industrial Commission approved funding for five projects through the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority on Friday, doling out $222.5 million in loans and $8.5 million in grants.

More than half the money is going to Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra through a loan of $150 million to help finance the country’s largest carbon dioxide storage project. The state previously provided the project a loan of $100 million.

Project Tundra would store up to 4 million metric tons of climate-warming CO2 emissions per year permanently underground in the Broom Creek Formation from the Milton R. Young coal-fired power plant in Oliver County, south of Center.

The Industrial Commission initially approved the $1.4 billion plan in 2022. It could begin construction as early as 2024 if Minnkota decides to go ahead with the project.

Minnkota announced in June that Project Tundra had entered into its final development stage and that the cooperative had reached agreements with TC Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kiewit.

Minnkota Communications Manager Ben Fladhammer said the loan is a positive signal to project investors.

"We have the strong support needed to make this project a reality," he said.

State officials are pushing for North Dakota to become a leader in CO2 storage as they work to get many of the state’s industries in line with lower emissions standards seen in an increasing amount of markets.

The state has approved CO2 storage facility permits for four operators, and studies are being done to consider more. The commission awarded $525,000 to Oklahoma-based Oneok, a natural gas company, for a feasibility study on CO2 storage in McKenzie County through the state's Oil and Gas Research Program.

Some environmental groups are critical of CO2 storage technology. They argue that it is costly and unproven in its ability to meet emissions reductions goals. Many have also questioned its safety in the event of a leak.

Other projects

The 2021 Legislature created the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which is tasked with recommending state funding for projects that could reduce climate-warming emissions, and facilitating the commercialization of emerging technology.

The authority brought four other projects to the Industrial Commission for consideration Friday; all received funding.

Bushel Inc. received a $3.5 million grant for a farm traceability dashboard. The project would enable farmers to better monitor agriculture emissions. Bushel's application maintains that the project could help tamp down the emissions of the state’s biofuels industry.

A $5 million grant was awarded to WellSpring Hydro for a project to better utilize produced water. The byproduct of oil production is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. Hydro expects to be able to extract lithium from produced water. Lithium is a critical mineral used for several products including electric vehicle batteries. The project will also use the water to produce caustic soda and hydrochloric acid, which are used in the industrial and energy sectors.

A $30 million loan was approved for Newlight Technologies’ Project Phoenix, a plan to create biodegradable plastics from greenhouse gasses such as methane and CO2. Newlight lists Nike, Target, Sysco and a number of other companies as partners and customers in its loan application.

Rainbow Energy Center received a $42.5 million loan for a project to utilize waste materials from the Coal Creek Station coal-fired power plant in McLean County. The project would turn coal combustion materials into commodities such as concrete and gypsum. The plant was sold to Rainbow Energy in 2022, preventing an impending closure by its previous owner.

The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority was appropriated $30 million for grants and $250 million for loans in the most recent legislative session. The authority received funding requests for eight projects.

Unused money will go back to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority and be available for future projects. The next submission deadline for funding is Nov. 1. More information is at https://www.ndic.nd.gov.

Gov. Doug Burgum, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew Wrigley make up the Industrial Commission. Burgum said he believes these projects will be a boon for the state, regardless of how seriously one takes climate change.

“The money is flowing from people that want to pay premiums for carbon reductions,” he said.