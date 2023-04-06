City offices in Bismarck and Mandan are closed Friday in observance of Good Friday, and there is no K-12 school in either city due to the Easter break.

Bismarck's landfill will be closed Friday but open on Saturday. The city does not have regular garbage and recycling pickup on Fridays.

There will not be garbage and recycling pickup in Mandan on Friday, but the landfill will be open. Friday's garbage and recycling routes will be run on Saturday.

Burleigh County and Morton County offices and courthouses are closed for the day, as are state offices. However, Good Friday is not a federal holiday. Post offices will be open, and mail will be delivered.