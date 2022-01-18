Global Neighbors celebrates opening of Gateway Mall office

Global Neighbors celebrated the grand opening of its office inside Bismarck's Gateway Mall on Tuesday with a jamboree highlighting several South American nations.

The organization, founded in 2015, helps new immigrants integrate into the community by pairing them with a volunteer for six months.

The new office, which is across from Antiques on Main and adjacent to Oak & Wise barbershop, was christened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. The jamboree held afterward featured food from different countries; displays with cultural objects; poster boards with information on countries such as Peru, Argentina, Bolivia and Columbia; and child-size mannequins in traditional outfits from around the world.

Global Neighbors Founder and Former Executive Director Leah Hargrove said she hopes the office helps support the work done in the community with immigrant families.

"Really, the bulk of our work has happened out in people's homes," she said.

Global Neighbors gained two staffers last year, and the organization's previous location on Second Street wasn't large enough to hold all four employees, according to Executive Director Julie Ramos Lagos. It was difficult for staffers to meet with families inside the space, and the nonprofit realized in the fall that it needed to move, she said.

Global Neighbors is looking to expand its programming along with its office space. Increasing the mentorship program to mentor youth and support client business ventures are some of the proposals. The Gateway Mall location helps with the entrepreneurial venture -- Lagos said Global Neighbors is looking at helping clients launch businesses at kiosks inside the mall.

Maria Garcia, who came to Bismarck from Peru in 2010, had a table ready for the jamboree with the Peruvian flag, cookbooks and dolls dressed in traditional clothing. She learned about Global Neighbors six years ago, when she brought her daughter to a fashion show featuring traditional outfits from different countries, and has been involved with the organization since.

"I like my kids to feel proud where their mom is coming from," Garcia said.

