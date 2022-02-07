Giving Hearts Day offers incentives, more options this year

When Debbie Fettig and Denise Fettig-Loftenes' mother and father were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease weeks apart in late 2020, one of the first things they did was contact the Alzheimer's Association.

The sisters and their seven other siblings coordinated from across the country on Zoom calls with North Dakota Program Director Nikki Wegner to learn how to keep their parents together and in their apartment.

"They were our lifeboat for us," Fettig-Loftenes said of the organization.

The Alzheimer's Association is one of many charities that benefit from Giving Hearts Day, an annual statewide fundraiser that this year is offering donors incentives and more ways to support charitable organizations.

Fettig said the Alzheimer's Association helped the family figure out what the next steps were for their parents, including bringing in an occupational therapist to help keep their apartment safe for them.

"There's so many factors that it's just overwhelming," Fettig said. "Besides being diagnosed with it, you have to look at everything else around that."

The organization offers no-cost services such as a 24/7 call line, caregiver support groups and connections to other services throughout the state, Wegner said.

The Alzheimer's Association is one of 540 charities taking part in Giving Hearts Day on Thursday.

Giving Hearts Day is the longest-running day of giving in the nation, Director Amber DeKrey said. The Dakota Medical Foundation started it in 2008, and last year the event raised $22 million from more than 42,000 donors.

"It's a day that brings out the best in the community," she said.

Donors this year can pledge volunteer hours or donations of goods along with financial contributions.

Donors can also purchase gift cards that allow recipients to donate to a charity of their choice. DeKrey said the gift cards are popular stocking stuffers during the holiday season or are used at schools to give students the ability to pick a charity to support.

Giving Hearts Day is also offering "golden ticket" prizes. Winners will be selected each hour from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have the opportunity to have up to $10,000 donated to an organization of their choice. Donors also have the chance to win a 2022 Chevy Silverado for themselves.

Organizations such as North Dakota's Gateway to Science rely on Giving Hearts Day to fund large portions of their operating budgets. The hands-on science center in Bismarck does not receive state or federal funding.

Development Director Lesley Icenogle said the organization has raised $650,000 through the day of giving since joining in 2012. Donations have grown from $3,500 the first year the organization was involved to over $100,000 last year.

"If we didn't have the community supporting us, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," she said.

To take part in Giving Hearts Day, go to givingheartsday.org.

