A Georgia woman is suing a Williston hotel for damages she says she suffered while the hotel allegedly allowed and profited from sex trafficking during the state’s oil boom.

The woman, identified only by initials in the document, alleges the corporation 26th Street Hospitality and MainStay Suites in Williston “knew of the ongoing criminal enterprises of sex that had been conspicuously operating” at the hotel, according to federal court documents. She seeks unspecified money amounts for past and future medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, emotional distress, restitution and other claims, plus punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges the hotel and its staff in 2013 and 2014 failed to protect patrons by ignoring obvious signs of sex trafficking, such as people showing signs of untreated illness or injuries, poor hygiene, fatigue or sleep deprivation; persons in risqué clothing; hotel guests checking in with few or no personal possessions; a continuous procession of men entering and leaving the woman’s room; and sex paraphernalia left in rooms.

A Tribune request for comment from MainStay owners did not receive a reply. They have until June 2 to file a response to the lawsuit.

The woman’s attorney, Randolph Janis of the New York law firm Douglas & Landon, said his firm has represented a number of plaintiffs in similar suits filed under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

The cases are “a new frontier of the law, at least as it pertains to the civil liability of third parties enabling sex trafficking,” Janis said.

“This makes litigating these cases complex because there is no playbook to go by, and precedent for these cases is being made now,” he said.