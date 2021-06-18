Game and Fish lifts burn ban at Oahe WMA; local restrictions remain

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has lifted the ban on open burning on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan, but local burning restrictions remain.

The heavily wooded recreation area covers more than 16,000 acres, or about 25 square miles, along the Missouri River. It's popular with anglers, campers and other outdoors enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up. The burn ban was put in place in late March.

Even though the ban has been lifted, the area still falls under burn restrictions implemented by Morton, Burleigh and Emmons counties. Open fires, including campfires, are allowed only when the fire danger rating is low or moderate. A burn ban is in effect when the rating is high, very high or extreme, and/or a red flag warning has been issued.

