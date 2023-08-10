A construction project involving the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and city of Bismarck will limit public access to the department’s main office until October.

Game and Fish is encouraging hunters and anglers to conduct business online, at gf.nd.gov. The pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office at 100 N. Bismarck Expressway is closed to fishing and other activities.

Outdoors enthusiasts can contact Game and Fish at 701-328-6300 or ndgf@nd.gov.

Separately, traffic on Bismarck's South Ninth Street will be shifted into the two west lanes as the two east lanes are closed on Friday.

Work taking place on Ninth Street includes sidewalks, ramps, lighting, signal work, curbs and gutters.