Front Avenue reopens north of Event Center

Bismarck's Front Avenue has been reopened to traffic between Fifth Street and Ninth Street, with water main work in the area wrapping up after several weeks.

The CAT bus downtown transfer point will return to its former location on Front on the north side of the Bismarck Event Center starting Friday.

Separately, pavement repair work will begin on Fourth Street between Broadway Avenue and Thayer Avenue at 6 a.m. Saturday. The impacted area will include Fourth Street from the intersection of Broadway to a half block north of the intersection. The impacted area will be closed to traffic in both directions. Access will be maintained to the Wells Fargo parking ramp from Thayer Avenue.

No detour routes will be provided. The work is expected to take two weeks. Motorists are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

