The monthly test of the Bismarck-Burleigh Outdoor Warning System sirens has been rescheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. due to the Christmas holiday.

There will not be a siren test this Friday.

Monthly testing on the last Friday of each month at 9:30 a.m. will resume in January.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov or www.burleighco.com.

