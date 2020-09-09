Friday events to honor soldiers, emergency workers

Two Bismarck events Friday will honor health care workers, military personnel and first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s Military Affairs Committee and the North Dakota National Guard will host Drive Thru Brats with the Brave from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory.
People can enter through the East Gate and grab a brat grilled by Dakota Community Bank & Trust and served by the Military Affairs Committee while officials host more than 400 guests. Register online at https://business.bismarckmandan.com/events/details/brats-with-thebrave-4817, or contact Christine Nelson, cnelson@bmcedc.com. For more information, call the Chamber EDC office at 701-223-5660.
"The Chamber EDC feels it is important to honor and celebrate the men and women in uniform that serve locally, regionally, nationally and internationally to keep us safe," the organization said in a statement.
The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and the North Dakota Beef Commission have organized the first North Dakota Beef Industry Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Day. There will be a complimentary lunch for health care workers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot C of the Bismarck Event Center.
"We see this as a chance to say thank you to those on the front lines of the COVID pandemic -- and every day -- and foster relationships with health care professionals, who are our partners in keeping our community healthy," Stockmen's Executive Vice President Julie Schaff Ellingson said in a statement.
Health care workers have been issued complimentary tickets. There will be no on-site ticketing due to coronavirus precautions.
