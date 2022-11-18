 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Narcan training offered in Bismarck

Free Narcan training will be offered in Bismarck on Tuesday and on Jan. 18.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the Heartview Foundation and the North Dakota Safety Council are partnering on the training. Both events will be at 6:30 p.m. at the council campus, 1710 Canary Ave.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit.

To register call 701-355-1594 or go to bit.ly/3ElIUWH. Registration is limited.

