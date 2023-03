Free Narcan training will be offered in Bismarck on March 21.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is offering the training at 6:30 p.m. at the agency's office, 500 East Front Ave Door A.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit.

To register call 701-355-1594 or go to https://bit.ly/3YIoKOO. Registration is limited.