Free dental clinic set at Bismarck Event Center

The Bismarck Event Center will host a North Dakota Mission of Mercy Free Dental Care Clinic next Friday and Saturday, according to the North Dakota Dental Association and North Dakota Dental Foundation.

Volunteers will provide free dental care to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. each day. Patients are encouraged to arrive early. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. Masks are required.

Nearly 400 volunteers, including more than 90 dentists, will staff the 40-chair clinic. Services will include cleanings, fillings, root canals on front teeth, temporary partial dentures (in limited number), extractions, oral health education, fluoride treatments, X-rays and sealants.

“Dental professionals understand that oral health is an important part of overall health and are motivated to make a difference in people’s lives,” North Dakota Mission of Mercy Chairman Brent Holman said. “Events like the Mission of Mercy provide an opportunity for us to do just that -- deliver care to people who face barriers to regular oral health care.”

More than 150 organizations and people have contributed cash and in-kind donations to support Mission of Mercy. For more information, go to https://ndmom.org/.

