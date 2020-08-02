You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free car seat checkup set Friday in Bismarck

Free car seat checkup set Friday in Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health will host a free car seat checkup on Friday in Bismarck.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bis-Man Transit, at 3750 E. Rosser Ave. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 701-667-3370. 

Car seats will be checked to ensure they are appropriate for the child who is riding in them, that they are installed correctly and that they haven't been recalled. Certified child passenger safety technicians will answer questions, and help parents and caregivers learn the proper use and installation of their car seats.

“Car seat use can be confusing, which can lead to misuse and possible injury to a child in a crash,” said Dawn Mayer, director of the health department's Child Passenger Safety Program. “Last year, four out of five car seats checked were being misused."

For more information, go to www.ndhealth.gov/injuryprevention/childpassenger/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-52H flyover of Bismarck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News