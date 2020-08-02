Free car seat checkup set Friday in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health will host a free car seat checkup on Friday in Bismarck.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bis-Man Transit, at 3750 E. Rosser Ave. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 701-667-3370.

Car seats will be checked to ensure they are appropriate for the child who is riding in them, that they are installed correctly and that they haven't been recalled. Certified child passenger safety technicians will answer questions, and help parents and caregivers learn the proper use and installation of their car seats.

“Car seat use can be confusing, which can lead to misuse and possible injury to a child in a crash,” said Dawn Mayer, director of the health department's Child Passenger Safety Program. “Last year, four out of five car seats checked were being misused."

For more information, go to www.ndhealth.gov/injuryprevention/childpassenger/.

