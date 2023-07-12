John O. Hjelle, a Bismarck Tribune news staffer in his late 20s, enjoyed a horseback ride on Dec. 7, 1941. There’s no official record of the weather on that day, but it must have been pleasant enough for riding.

It heated up later that day as Hjelle’s life along with all Americans was changed by the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and the beginning of World War II. The Tribune employees no doubt scrambled like papers across the country to report the news from Hawaii. It had to have been both an exciting and scary time for the young journalist.

Sixteen months later the Tribune under Publisher Stella I. Mann and Editor Kenneth W. Simons made a commitment that had to be difficult for the small-town newspaper with a limited staff. They launched the “Special Edition for Burleigh County Men and Women in the Armed Services of the United States.” It was a separate, monthly newspaper.

That was the subtitle under the Bismarck Tribune masthead. The paper was a tabloid, smaller than the daily Tribune, but still a lot of work. And the Tribune didn’t limit itself to Burleigh residents. If you were in the war and from North Dakota you were in the Tribune.

The Tribune donated the use of its plant and machinery; employees of the Tribune donated their labor; the Service to Servicemen’s committee of the Burleigh County Office of Civilian Defense paid for the newsprint needed to print the paper and the postage. The public library recruited a group of women, many military wives, to do the mailing and track addresses.

The monthly paper was free for members of the military and $2 a year for everyone else. The first edition was printed on April 17, 1943. It was a nonprofit venture with any money the Tribune made plowed back into the Service to Servicemen’s committee.

It contained some of the major local news that had been previously reported, wedding announcements and Nubs of the News. Nubs was a listing of births, deaths and marriage licenses. Mostly it was chock full of news related to the military and war.

Some of it was mundane: announcements of enlistments, promotions, transfers, citations and visits home by service members. Some of the stories are still compelling reading today. It provided the dreaded news on who was wounded, killed, missing in action or taken prisoner.

The stories often were brief because they were based on the limited information the military released to families in telegrams. Often they told families the death or injury occurred in a general location and timeframe, not much else.

There was a light side to the news even in war such as the photo of WAVE Ensign Mary Cave swinging a golf club and the caption explaining she had won a championship at a San Diego officers’ tournament. WAVE stood for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

When soldiers and sailors returned home on furlough they often recounted their “war stories” with the Tribune. In the Feb. 12, 1944, edition Jack Valentine Holzer, 19, describes the sinking of a destroyer he was on. He was one of 108 survivors out of a crew of 375 of the USS Brownson when it went down off New Britain. He told of suffering a left elbow injury and swimming fast to escape the burning oil.

Lt. Calvin J. Fallgatter, of Kintyre, a dive bomber pilot in the Pacific, explained some narrow escapes in a letter to his parents. He crashed one plane when landing on a carrier and ran out of fuel before another landing and had to be fished out of the water.

“Keep buying war bonds. I disposed of two good planes at $125,000 each,” he ended his letter.

There were numerous stories of multiple members of families, sons and daughters, serving in the war. Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Albrecht, Bismarck, had eight sons in the services and lost two.

Carl Herbert Albrecht, 24, a Naval hospital corps attendant, was killed on Iwo Jima. Harold Albrecht, also in the Navy, was killed near the Philippines.

Mrs. Lessie E. Pritchard of Braddock lost one son, Navy Lt. Bryant Pritchard, in the Pacific and her other son, Lt. Otis Pritchard, was a prisoner of war in Germany.

In a reverse of multiple sons serving, John A. Tschider, Bismarck, the father of six children, the oldest 10, didn’t seek a deferment. “I am ready to go when they want me,” he said, expecting a draft notice soon.

Women are featured prominently throughout the pages of the Tribune’s special edition papers. What has to be some of the strongest and graphic letters written to the Tribune came from Lt. Mary Fischer, a native of Strasburg and a nurse. She describes the horrors and difficulty of treating survivors of Dachau, giving Tribune readers a glimpse of the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Beatrice Casadont was another remarkable woman who appears on the pages of the Tribune. Her husband, Lt. Lawrence Casadont, was an Army Air Corps pilot who was killed. She decided to replace him as best she could and she joined the Air WACS. She was a native of Sterling.

The Tribune was well represented in the services.

Lt. John McEnroe, who had been the telegraph editor at the Tribune, was awarded a Bronze Star for action in the invasion of Leyte in the Philippines.

Marian Peterson, who served as society editor of the Tribune, joined the Red Cross and was stationed in England.

In the Nov. 13, 1943, edition the engagement of Helen Louise Rice and Cpl. Alton Glenn Sorlie was announced. Sorlie was attending officer school at the time. He appears again in the Nov. 18, 1944, paper. The Tribune reports the now-married Sorlie was recovering from being shot in the side during fighting in France.

Sorlie’s father had been governor of North Dakota and his aunt was Stella Mann. He recovered from the wound and after the war returned to the Tribune, later becoming publisher and owner.

As for Hjelle, he labored at the Tribune until 1945. That year Republican Sen. John Moses of North Dakota died. Milton Young, a longtime member of the state Legislature, was named by the governor to replace him. Young hired Hjelle as his administrative assistant.

Hjelle served in that job for three years until being named editor of The Bismarck Tribune, a job he held until 1979.