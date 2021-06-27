Fourth of July festivities return to normal, sans private fireworks

Fourth of July festivities in the Bismarck-Mandan area are facing a disruption for a second consecutive year, though this summer it's drought and not the coronavirus pandemic.
Burleigh, Morton and Emmons counties and the city of Mandan all have banned private fireworks. Most other western North Dakota counties also have some form of a burn ban in place due to the dry conditions.
But traditional Fourth of July holiday events are still set in Bismarck-Mandan -- some of them returning to normal after pandemic disruptions last summer.
Music and fireworks
The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Symphony Spectacular on the state Capitol grounds.
“Join us for a wonderful and beloved tradition, in a safe way," Symphony Orchestra Director Beverly Everett said. "People in Bismarck-Mandan have made this a tradition for years, and we can’t wait to show them one of our best productions to date.”
The event starts at 8 p.m. next Sunday with pre-show music from Phil McMahon of the McMahon Brothers and the brass group Tuba Four.
Area trombone players of all skill levels are invited to take part in the show during a tribute to "76 Trombones," the signature song from the 1957 musical "The Music Man." Those interested should contact the symphony office at 701-258-8345.
Featured guest artist Emily Walter -- Medora Musical’s “Queen of the West” -- will perform with a quartet backup from Shiloh Christian school.
Symphony music and Walter's performance will begin at 9 p.m., with fireworks starting at dark.
The free event is supported in part by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Food vendors will be present, and VIP packages are available for $50 per person. Packages include one seat and parking at the event. VIP packages are available to 100 guests and until Wednesday.
For more information, go to https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/events/4thofJulySymphonySpectacular/ or the symphony orchestra's Facebook page.
Mandan events
Mandan's traditional Fourth of July festivities have attracted thousands of people to the city for decades.
The Mandan Rodeo Days celebration is Friday through Sunday. Events include three professional rodeo performances.
The Art in the Park festival and annual Independence Day Parade were canceled in 2020, though they were replaced by a downsized "Mandan Market" in Dykshoorn Park and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise through town. The events will return to normal this year, according to the Mandan Progress Organization.
Art in the Park will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This year's parade theme is “Saluting Those Who Serve” -- honoring military personnel, first responders and health care workers.
Information and registration for the parade is available at www.MandanParade.com. Rodeo details are at www.MandanRodeo.com. Art in the Park information is at www.ArtInTheParkND.com.