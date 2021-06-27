Fourth of July festivities return to normal, sans private fireworks

Fourth of July festivities in the Bismarck-Mandan area are facing a disruption for a second consecutive year, though this summer it's drought and not the coronavirus pandemic.

Burleigh, Morton and Emmons counties and the city of Mandan all have banned private fireworks. Most other western North Dakota counties also have some form of a burn ban in place due to the dry conditions.

But traditional Fourth of July holiday events are still set in Bismarck-Mandan -- some of them returning to normal after pandemic disruptions last summer.

Music and fireworks

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Symphony Spectacular on the state Capitol grounds.

“Join us for a wonderful and beloved tradition, in a safe way," Symphony Orchestra Director Beverly Everett said. "People in Bismarck-Mandan have made this a tradition for years, and we can’t wait to show them one of our best productions to date.”

The event starts at 8 p.m. next Sunday with pre-show music from Phil McMahon of the McMahon Brothers and the brass group Tuba Four.