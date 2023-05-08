Updates to the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation's location at the Heritage River Landing area are in the works following the Bismarck City Commission's recent unanimous approval to move forward.

The plan approved by commissioners late last month will seek to improve public shoreline access and access to the Lewis and Clark Riverboat that offers cruises on the Missouri River. It had 17,301 passengers in 2022.

The land, which the foundation leases from the city, lies along the river and deals with fluctuating water levels every season, according to Foundation Executive Director Aaron Barth. The foundation is required to obtain written consent from the city to make any major alterations, per the nonprofit's lease with the city.

The foundation has occasionally needed to maintain access to the riverboat with a temporary gangway and boardwalk systems when river levels overwhelm the asphalt approach.

The proposed plan would include the dredging of a water inlet, development of a public kayak launch, construction of a removable pedestrian bridge/gangway system to improve riverboat access, remodeling of the existing mooring system for the riverboat and a landscaping update.

“This is just another incremental step in advancing what we informally call the Bismarck River District,” Barth said, referring to an area stretching from Pioneer Park to Sertoma Park.

A group consisting of members from the foundation, AGL architects and the city of Bismarck last year devised a master plan to develop the area after engaging with over 75 stakeholder groups through input meetings. The planning effort was funded with the help of $300,000 in city and state grants. Ideas include a festival grounds, an amphitheater and a hotel. Costs of those possible projects are estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

Heritage River Landing houses the foundation -- which also is known as the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance -- a ticket office and gift shop for the riverboat, and the Huckleberry House restaurant. Barth in his proposal writes that the update plan for the building area “is a holistically designed revamp of this area that goes above and beyond accommodating Lewis & Clark.”

Project costs are to be determined, as permitting with the help of engineers and consultants could take as long as two years and the project could look different after permits are granted. Permits and review are required from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the North Dakota Department of Water Resources, the city of Bismarck and other agencies.

A final request to begin construction will come before the City Commission once permitting by other agencies is finished.