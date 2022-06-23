Forum set on housing issues

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Mandan is hosting a series of community forums on housing issues that impact Native Americans and other marginalized groups.
The forums are a product of the Community Council, a community-based group addressing issues that impact the Native American community in Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln.
The first forum is 3-6 p.m. Friday in Prairie Room 101 at the Bismarck Event Center. It's free and open to the public. Organizers hope for feedback from Native Americans and other groups including immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community, according to center Executive Director Cheryl Kary.
The other forums will be Aug. 16 and Oct. 18.