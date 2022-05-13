Former mayors reflect on Bismarck history and their contributions to it

North Dakota’s capital city has grown since its founding in 1872 to become the second-largest city in the state. Thirty-three mayors have overseen the progression, starting when Edmund Hackett was appointed the first mayor in 1875, when the city was incorporated.

The four most recent former mayors recently reflected on the changes they’ve seen in the city they once led.

They touted Bismarck's growth through the years and said the community is a great place to live and raise a family. They cited the schools, safety and overall community as some of their favorite things about the city. The mayors also emphasized the growth Bismarck has seen in recent decades and the work they accomplished.

Marlan Haakenson, who served from 1986-90, said the southern part of Bismarck was developing at the beginning of his term, especially below the railroad tracks, and that part of town has grown dramatically since.

He said he was the first person who lived on the south side of town to be elected to the city commission, and he considered himself a mayor for the “common person.”

He also worked to get the city its own flag, which used to be displayed outside the Bismarck Event Center. He has a small version of it in his home.

John Warford counted the 2011 Missouri River flood as one of his toughest challenges while leading the city. He held over 50 news conferences throughout the emergency, and worked to coordinate resources and state and federal assistance, he said.

He also led the city through some of its largest economic growth and development in history while mayor from 2002-14, he said. Bismarck became self-sustaining and was one of the only small metropolitan areas to not go into recession during the Great Recession in 2008, he said.

Warford is proud of how Bismarck became a destination for people to build a life.

“It’s good to have been a little part of that,” he said.

Mike Seminary also highlighted the city’s development as well as groups created during his tenure that are still working for the city today.

Seminary, who served from 2014-18, also touted the growth of Bismarck in recent years as one of the highlights of his tenure.

He cited the city’s infrastructure and special assessment task forces that were created during his term as a way for the city to manage growth responsibly.

He also credited the Gold Star Task Force that began under his tenure for laying the groundwork for the community response during the coronavirus pandemic. That task force brought together different aspects of government to deal with public health, homelessness and infrastructure. When the pandemic struck, those groups had already been having discussions, he said.

Bill Sorensen, who was mayor from 1990 to 2002, said instituting the city sales tax while he was leader was a success, though he thought it would be the end of his political career. At the time, Bismarck had many parcels that were exempt from property tax, which made it difficult to fund services, he said.

He added that for part of his term as mayor, Bismarck’s population actually declined. He said the city worked to bring jobs to the area and created the Renaissance Zone program. It's a tool for community redevelopment and economic investment that includes tax incentives to business and residential properties. The city went from 19 empty buildings downtown to two during that period.

Sorensen added that the city continues to grow and is a great place to live.

“The future looks bright for the capital city,” he said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

