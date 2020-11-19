Former Mandan officer in custody in McLean County

A former Mandan police officer charged with child sex crimes is in custody in McLean County.

Officials at the McLean County Jail in Washburn on Thursday confirmed that Scott Warzecha, 45, was arrested Wednesday in Morton County. He was due to make his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Warzecha is charged with three felonies for allegedly using a hidden cellphone to film a minor. The charges followed an investigation by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation. He was fired from the police force on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records on Wednesday showed a warrant had been issued for Warzecha’s arrest. McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson is handling the prosecution of the case, court records show. No attorney was listed for Warzecha in court documents.

The sheriff's office on Saturday responded to a 911 call stating Warzecha was threatening to harm himself, according to a BCI affidavit. His actions followed the discovery of his alleged use of a cellphone to record video of a person under the age of 18, in an incident that was not work-related, police said. A second video recording incident was reported to police during the investigation, the affidavit states.