When the 21st century dawned, The Bismarck Tribune newsroom was well-staffed waiting to see if a rumored mass computer crash would occur. It didn’t, and everyone missed the New Year’s parties.

From a North Dakota journalist’s viewpoint the new century hasn’t disappointed. The first 23 years has seen a string of major news events. As The Bismarck Tribune marks 150 years of publishing, here's a look back at a newsy century so far.

Some peg the start of the state’s oil boom as 2006, though it hit its peak around 2012. Companies discovered that amazing amounts of oil could be extracted in western North Dakota through horizontal drilling and fracking. It created a Wild West atmosphere.

Traffic became crazy, dangerous and deadly. Traffic would get backed up on two-lane roads, and drivers would attempt foolish, sometimes fatal, attempts to pass multiple vehicles.

If you wanted to get a bite to eat at a restaurant or fast food place you had to be prepared to wait ... and wait.

Bismarck, Mandan and Minot felt the impact of the oil boom. Businesses raised wages or they didn’t find employees. The state suddenly found its coffers overflowing.

Reporter Lauren Donovan led the way for Tribune coverage reporting on people camping in parks, parking lots or on the side of the road. She told about the wealth that the boom created for some mineral owners and the sorrow it brought to other landowners. She described people desperate for jobs coming to the state with little more than the clothes on their backs.

And the prostitution. Where there are oil workers, mainly men, there’s a desire for companionship, even if briefly.

It was a stressful assignment for Donovan, as she endured the crazy traffic and handled difficult stories.

The state had a crash course in infrastructure building, creating new highways and housing. Voters approved the Legacy Fund, an oil tax savings account that rapidly grew, prompting ongoing debate over when and how to use it. The state enjoyed amazing growth until hitting bottom in 2015. Oil prices have since rebounded, and improved highways and more housing have returned western North Dakota to near normalcy.

The Tribune covered it from the oil patch to the Legislature to the cities coping with growth.

Craig Cobb was working in the oil fields in 2011, but that wasn’t the reason he was in North Dakota. Cobb had visions of turning the small hamlet of Leith into a neo-Nazi enclave. He had slowly been buying up properties in the small town in hopes of bringing people of similar beliefs to Leith.

Then Donovan learned about Cobb, his past and his beliefs. She broke the story on Cobb and his efforts to take over Leith. The folks in Leith and the public were not happy about Cobb. A protest rally was held in September 2013 with hundreds attending. It was covered by the Tribune, media across the nation and even high school papers in Bismarck.

Cobb was eventually arrested for terrorizing and entered a plea.

The winter of 2010-11 saw a massive amount of snow, and North Dakota paid the consequences. There was a lot of flooding, especially in Bismarck-Mandan and Minot. The flooding in Bismarck prompted the National Guard to haul sandbags to different areas of the city. Even the governor and his wife helped fill sandbags.

Every day starting in May the Tribune assigned reporters and photographers different aspects of the flood to cover. For several weeks it was Bismarck-Mandan under siege. The Tribune later reported on the failure of officials to predict the flooding and deal with it.

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation were thrilled on June 14, 2016, when President Barack Obama visited Cannon Ball. His visit was the first by a president to a reservation sharing geography with North Dakota.

In his message to the tribe he stressed improving education and economic development. It was a colorful event, with Tribune reporters and photographers covering it.

In April 2016 there was a quiet beginning to what would become a major protest to an oil pipeline. Donovan was there when Native Americans near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation established a small camp.

What seemed like a minor event exploded into a protest involving tribes from the across the nation and overseas. It was a historic gathering of tribes that drew thousands to the little area of the state. The protests spilled into Bismarck-Mandan and gained global attention.

Every reporter took part in the coverage, some making the daily trek to the camps. It wasn’t an easy assignment since not all the protesters were friendly to reporters, and some in law enforcement felt reporters spent too much time at the camps.

The protesters believed the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was crossing the Missouri River, posed a threat to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation if it leaked and polluted the tribe’s water source.

Tribune reporters were in the middle of it when the last protesters were dispersed in February 2017.

The 2016 presidential primary attracted two major candidates to Bismarck, with Donald Trump drawing the biggest crowd at the Bismarck Event Center on May 26. More than 7,000 heard him thank North Dakota for giving him enough delegates to win the Republican nomination. To the glee of the audience he attacked his future presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

The Tribune covered it all in words and pictures.

Earlier in the month on May 13, a chilly Friday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders made a pitch for votes at a downtown rally that drew about 500. He made a spirited speech, but his chances of beating Clinton were fading.

Also in 2016, North Dakotans saw Doug Burgum come out of nowhere to defeat Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to be the Republican nominee for governor. He then swept to victory in the general election. The Tribune covered it from the beginning.

There were other important events this century, but these will stick in our memories. It’s enough to make journalists and readers wonder what’s coming next.