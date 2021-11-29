Food pantry opens in Lincoln

Peace Lutheran Church of Lincoln has partnered with the Lincoln Community Club to open a nonprofit food pantry in the bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck.

The Lincoln, ND Community Cupboard is operated out of the church and is open from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, excluding holidays.

“It is estimated that one in 15 North Dakotans are experiencing hunger, and we want to do our part to help,” coordinator Miranda Seim said. “While located in Lincoln with a focus on serving the city and surrounding area, anyone in need can use this food pantry.”

It formally began services last week by providing Thanksgiving baskets to 48 families.

The church operated and still maintains a small drive-up food cupboard outside the church on weekdays from 6:30-8:30 a.m., but the food stocked there was dependent on the weather. The area also is underserved by public transportation, so people in need could not always get to Bismarck to access a walk-in food pantry there.

The new pantry originally was planned to be a part of a church Fellowship Hall that was completed in September, but the pantry was cut out of the plans for money reasons. The church is now exploring options for a second building somewhere on its property.

For more information on the pantry, go to https://www.facebook.com/lincolnndcupboard.

