Five Guys opens for business at Kirkwood Mall

The newest restaurant at Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall is serving customers.
A Five Guys burger joint opened for business Tuesday. It's near the Chick-fil-A restaurant and is part of a redevelopment effort following the closing of Herberger's.
The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
SAM NELSON
Reporter
