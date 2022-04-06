 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Guys opens for business at Kirkwood Mall

The newest restaurant at Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall is serving customers.

A Five Guys burger joint opened for business Tuesday. It's near the Chick-fil-A restaurant and is part of a redevelopment effort following the closing of Herberger's.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

