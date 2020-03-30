Firm to do more studying of city portion of River Road

The Bismarck City Commission recently approved a contract extension for an engineering consulting firm it hired last fall to study part of a well-traveled northwest roadway.
City commissioners last week approved $14,107 for Terracon Consultants Inc. to further monitor the movement of the earth around the part of River Road where a crack formed last July, causing the road to shift in elevation, said Linda Oster, the city’s design and construction engineer.
The city hired Terracon in September 2019 to install monitoring equipment and conduct "ongoing geotechnical services" for $21,756, according to the proposal. The firm monitored the section of roadway, located just north of the Grant Marsh Bridge, between October and December, and noticed instability in the surrounding terrain.
The project is being paid with city sales tax revenue. A final report from Terracon is scheduled to be published in June.
"What we are hopeful for is that it will give us direction on how to resolve this and how to stabilize that roadway," Oster said.
River Road experienced two landslides in a recent eight-month period on the Burleigh County portion of the road. A large landslide covered part of the roadway in December. A smaller slide consisting of boulders and chunks of frozen dirt happened earlier this month. Both landslides prompted road closures.
The county commission on March 2 approved hiring an engineering consulting firm to study that portion of the road. Advertising for bids has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, County Engineer Marcus Hall said Monday.
