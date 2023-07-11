The Bismarck Tribune didn’t have a good track record as a tenant or building owner. Where the Tribune went, fires seemed to tag along.

When Col. Clement A. Lounsberry reported on Lt. Col. George A. Custer’s defeat at the Little Big Horn in 1876, the Tribune was located at 213 E. Main Ave. in a basic wood building. Most of the buildings in Bismarck at the time were built out of cottonwood. The Tribune building was constructed in 1873 and burned in 1885.

The Tribune then moved to a more substantial building at 317 E. Main that was built in 1885. In 1898 a railroad warehouse on the right of way in the back caught fire, touching off a large blaze downtown. The Tribune again went up in smoke.

In 1898 the Tribune purchased a small building on the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and North Fourth Street. It later added on to the building.

In 1919 the Tribune moved to the Gussner Building on the southwest corner of Main and North Third Street. The staff hadn’t been in the building very long when arriving at work on the morning of Jan. 21, 1920, they reported a fire. At first it wasn’t considered serious, but it grew, gutting the interior. The building survived and today is the home of J&R Vacuum and Sewing at 223 E. Main.

Publisher George Mann had seen enough of fires. He hired an architect from Great Falls, Montana, to design and build a new office and plant. In 1920 the Tribune moved into its new quarters at 222 N. Fourth St. It would serve as home until 1980. The building remains in use.

By the 1970s the Tribune building on Fourth Street had become crowded, and Publisher A. Glenn Sorlie decided to build a new plant and building. He selected a site at Front Avenue and South Seventh Street. The Tribune staff moved into the $7 million building in 1980.