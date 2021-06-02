Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building

An afternoon fire in Bismarck on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of an apartment building.
Firefighters responded to the scene in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from a second-floor window. No one was in the apartment where the blaze started, and neighboring residents were evacuating.
One firefighter was treated at a medical facility for a heat-related injury and released. No other injuries were reported. The apartment where the fire originated suffered major damage. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.
