 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building
0 comments

Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An afternoon fire in Bismarck on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of an apartment building.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from a second-floor window. No one was in the apartment where the blaze started, and neighboring residents were evacuating.

One firefighter was treated at a medical facility for a heat-related injury and released. No other injuries were reported. The apartment where the fire originated suffered major damage. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: VP Harris vital partner in Voting Rights push

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News