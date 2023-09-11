The city of Bismarck Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance over the next two weeks.

Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants, which might result in rusty water. Residents are advised not to wash clothing until the water clears. One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.

Testing hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Testing this week:

Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway, and Riverside Park Road to Ninth Street

Xavier Street (Ward Road) to State Street, and Interstate 94 to Boulevard Avenue

Testing next week:

Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway, and Bell Street to 26th Street

For more information, call 701-355-1700, option 4, or go to bit.ly/3r4wEae.