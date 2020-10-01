Fire burns at landfill north of Bismarck

A fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a landfill north of Bismarck burned tires and "all sorts of debris" at the site, according to the head of the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

Interim Chief Dustin Theurer said Thursday the garbage pit at the DB Waste landfill was fully engulfed the previous evening and the blaze also caused a small grass fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It seems to be some type of accident," he said.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air, and the owner of the landfill put out the flames by smothering the burning area with dirt, Theurer said.

The debris disposed of at the facility includes wind turbine blades, but he said he could not confirm that any burned.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.