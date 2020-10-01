 Skip to main content
Fire burns at landfill north of Bismarck

Startling smoke (copy)

A plume of thick, black smoke blows across the sky as a fire burns at a small commercial landfill 8 miles northwest of Bismarck near the intersection of 34th Street Northwest and 136th Avenue Northwest on Wednesday evening. Bismarck Rural Fire Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department were on the scene as a northwest wind gusting up to 41 mph made battling the blaze difficult. The strong winds blew the thick smoke to the southeast and across the northern parts of the city.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

A fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a landfill north of Bismarck burned tires and "all sorts of debris" at the site, according to the head of the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

Interim Chief Dustin Theurer said Thursday the garbage pit at the DB Waste landfill was fully engulfed the previous evening and the blaze also caused a small grass fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It seems to be some type of accident," he said.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air, and the owner of the landfill put out the flames by smothering the burning area with dirt, Theurer said.

The debris disposed of at the facility includes wind turbine blades, but he said he could not confirm that any burned.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

