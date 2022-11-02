Federal study clears way for replacement of Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge; legal battle might ensue

The U.S. Coast Guard has finished a lengthy environmental review of a proposed new railroad bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, setting the stage for a formal decision next month that will clear the way for BNSF Railway to tear down the existing 139-year-old structure.

A local citizens group that has worked for years to save the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge on Wednesday indicated it's considering a legal battle to try to stop demolition.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality this week said it intends to sign off on the project under a provision of the federal Clean Water Act that gives the state a say on projects impacting waters within its borders.

The bridge was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905. BNSF wants to tear it down and replace it with a bridge that can handle modern rail traffic. The Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed along that part of the river, has been studying the proposal for nearly three years, including whether it's feasible to keep the current structure.

The Coast Guard's final Environmental Impact Statement, released late last month, concludes that it's not. The Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge "is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced to safely move future rail traffic along the BNSF northern corridor," the agency wrote.

Officials determined the best alternative is to remove the existing bridge and build a new one about 20 feet upstream.

That option "avoids the necessity of retaining walls on the eastern and western banks of the Missouri River. (It) encompasses the least amount of excavation and associated truck traffic impacts, soils impacts, vegetation impacts and land use impacts," the agency said, adding that the alternative also "would have no net rise in the 100-year base flood elevation."

The next step is a "record of decision" finalizing the federal position. A Coast Guard timeline indicates that's expected Dec. 1.

BNSF didn't immediately comment to the Tribune on the decision.

Opposition continues

The Friends of the Rail Bridge group, which hopes to preserve the existing bridge, issued a lengthy statement condemning the Coast Guard decision.

"The historic 1883 rail bridge is six years older than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and is as important to the identity of the Bismarck/Mandan community as the Eiffel Tower is to the people of France, as evidenced by the more than 6,000 people who signed a petition to save it shortly after BNSF announced its intention (to) replace the 139-year-old bridge," the nonprofit said.

FORB claims the Coast Guard's decision is flawed.

“We still have the opportunity to save the bridge based on the numerous legal shortcuts and errors in the EIS," President Mark Zimmerman said.

The federal decision would allow BNSF to build a single-track bridge with the capability of carrying a second track in the future if train volume made it necessary.

FORB claims that officials haven't considered "the full economic, social, and environmental costs of running two tracks through Bismarck/Mandan and the rest of North Dakota," violating federal law. The group also claims "BNSF prevented any honest look at a preservation alternative that best serves the long-term interests of the Bismarck Mandan community and the people of North Dakota."

The study disputes that, saying the process "allowed for consideration of retention of the existing bridge throughout."

The Coast Guard said efforts by consulting parties -- one of which was FORB -- "to identify alternatives to retain the bridge that were technically and economically feasible were unsuccessful due to additional project costs and projected floodplain rise."

A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the current structure into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. FORB has not said how much money it has raised, and it did not immediately respond to a Tribune query on Thursday.

Ownership issue

The preservation group also continues to maintain that the issue of who actually owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge has not been adequately addressed.

FORB maintains that the state has held ownership of the Missouri River bed up to the high-water mark since statehood, along with any permanent fixtures attached. The group argues that North Dakota took over ownership of navigable rivers from Congress when it became a state in 1889, and since Congress did not transfer ownership of the bridge to the railway before the state joined the union, the state retains the property.

The nonprofit believes state ownership might help save the bridge because it could not be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board. State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson previously determined that the bridge is historically significant and that removal would be "an adverse effect on a historic property."

BNSF has called the argument "legally absurd," and the state Attorney General's Office has twice this year refused to wade into the debate.

The Coast Guard said the railroad "provided evidence that BNSF has clear title to the bridge ... and that the title did not pass to North Dakota when it became a state in 1889."

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in refusing to issue an opinion on the matter in April appeared to suggest that the courts would be the proper venue for the dispute.

FORB noted that in its statement, and said it "plans to take any legal actions or steps necessary to ensure that these legal deficiencies in getting the permit to tear down the historic 1883 bridge are corrected, and to otherwise protect and preserve the bridge to the fullest extent possible under the law."

Another hurdle

BNSF is on the verge of clearing another hurdle for the bridge project. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality this week released a notice of intent to issue a water quality certification for the bridge project.

The federal government delegates that authority to states and tribes under the Clean Water Act so they can protect the quality of federally regulated waters within their borders.

DEQ in its notice of intent said that "based on conversations with and data provided by BNSF agents, construction of the new bridge and deconstruction of the existing bridge ... can be accomplished, and the water quality standards supported and documented with conditions."

The state agency lists more than two dozen conditions, ranging from not releasing debris from the current bridge into the river to reporting any spills of hazardous materials. BNSF must also obtain a state construction permit and develop a state-approved water quality monitoring plan. And it may not use explosives to remove the existing bridge.

A public comment period runs through Nov. 21. Comments can be mailed to: Peter N. Wax, Environmental Scientist, NDDEQ, 4201 Normandy St., 3rd Floor, Bismarck, ND 58503-1324; or emailed to pwax@nd.gov.