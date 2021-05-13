Fatal apartment fire also killed 2 cats

A Bismarck apartment building fire in which a man died also killed two cats.

A third cat was unaccounted for Thursday, according to Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons. The black cat answers to the name Max, he said.

Firefighters responded to the 12-unit building in the 1000 block of Portland Drive on Tuesday evening. They found the body of James Mulfinger, 72, of Bismarck, in the apartment where the blaze started.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire are being investigated.

