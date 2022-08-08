 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmers and Artisans Market set at Capitol

Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies will offer products at a Farmers and Artisans Market on Wednesday in Bismarck.

The event is from 3-8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the state Capitol grounds, off Fourth Street. Products will range from home decor to food to books, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

“This year, we’ve added food trucks, more vendors and music,” he said.

Officials also have scheduled Ag in the Classroom Day at BisMarket on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at the Kiwanis Park along Sweet Avenue. Kids will receive a free toolkit with agricultural activities, crafts and other materials.

