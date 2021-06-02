Family Day Riverwalk taking reservations

The Family Day Riverwalk Committee is accepting reservations from local businesses, entrepreneurs, service groups, clubs and nonprofits for Family Day Riverwalk.
The sixth annual event is Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bismarck's Sertoma Park. Space is limited. To register, go to www.familydayriverwalk.org or the Family Day Riverwalk Facebook page.
Family Day Riverwalk is free to the public and draws nearly 1,000 people for children's activities, crafts, entertainment and food.
