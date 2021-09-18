Fall cleanup week set in Bismarck, Mandan

Next week is Fall Cleanup Week in Bismarck and Free Fall Landfill Week in Mandan.

Bismarck residents who pay a city water utility bill can put out items for special pickup on their regular garbage day, Monday through Thursday. The items must be on the boulevard by 6 a.m. A separate truck will pick up those items.

All loose materials must be boxed or bagged, and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles. Furniture and tires will be picked up. No hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted. Those items can be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Center, which is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Residents of apartment complexes and condos can put accepted items on the boulevard. Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes.

From Monday through Saturday, Bismarck residents who display a city water utility bill will have free disposal at the landfill. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no special curbside pickup in Mandan. But residents can dispose of items free of charge at the landfill Monday through Saturday.