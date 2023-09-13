Fall cleanup in Bismarck will take place Monday through Sept. 21, but Bismarck residents also will have free access to the landfill during the week.

Fall cleanup allows Bismarck residents to place garbage and bulky items such as appliances, carpet, furniture items and tires on the boulevard for free special pickup during their regular garbage collection days.

All garbage and special items must be out by 6 a.m. on the regularly scheduled garbage day. All loose materials must be boxed or bagged and wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles.

It is illegal to remove trash set out for collection, according to information from the city.

Residents in apartment complexes should place items, including furniture and tires, on the boulevard. Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes but those items will be accepted at the landfill with charges.

Hazardous waste or liquids will not be accepted and should instead be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Center at the landfill.

Bismarck residents that wish to use the landfill instead of curb pickup will have free disposal at the landfill Monday through Sept. 23. Residents must present their most recent city of Bismarck utility bill or current driver's license.

The landfill at 2111 N. 52nd St. is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on what is not allowed to be picked up via curb pickup is at https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

Mandan will not be collecting items curbside with residential garbage but it will be holding a free fall landfill week.

The Mandan landfill at 4103 County Road 82 will be open Monday through Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. each day. Residents dumping at the landfill will be required to show identification with proof of their city address.

Tires will be accepted with a fee and paint will be accepted in solid form.

The landfill will not accept construction materials or hazardous waste such as pesticides, insecticides or harsh cleaning supplies.

Residents with questions can call Public Works at 701-667-3240.