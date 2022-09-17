Fall cleanup set in Bismarck-Mandan next week

Next week is Fall Cleanup Week in Bismarck and Free Fall Landfill Week in Mandan.

Bismarck residents who pay a city water utility bill can put out items for special pickup on their regular garbage day, Monday through Thursday. The items must be on the boulevard by 6 a.m. A separate truck will pick them up.

All loose materials must be boxed or bagged, and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles. Furniture, appliances, carpet and tires will be picked up. No hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted. Those items can be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Center, which is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Residents of apartment complexes can put accepted items on the boulevard. Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartments.

Bismarck residents who display a city water utility bill will have free disposal at the landfill from Monday through Saturday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information go to https://bit.ly/3xOCpcz.

Mandan

There is no special curbside pickup in Mandan. But residents can dispose of items including furniture and appliances free of charge at the landfill Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Residents will be required to show identification with proof of city address. Appliances must be cleaned of all food and other debris before they will be accepted. No hazardous waste such as pesticides, insecticides or harsh cleaning supplies will be accepted. All paint must be in solid form with the can lid off. No building or construction materials will be accepted.

There is a $3 charge per car or pickup tire. Larger tires, such as those from tractors, semitrailers or heavy equipment, are charged at regularly listed prices.

The landfill is about 3 miles west of Mandan on Business Loop Interstate 94, then south on County Road 82 a half-mile and west 1 mile. Residents are reminded to tie down or tarp all loads to prevent littering along the roadway. All unsecured loads are subject to a $20 fee.

For more information go to https://bit.ly/3UfS8KY or call Public Works at 701-667-3240.