Eyemart Express opening Bismarck store

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is opening a store in Bismarck.
The business known for making glasses in as little as 30 minutes will open on Monday in the Hay Creek Shops at 1300 E. LaSalle Drive. It will the retailer's third location in North Dakota, joining Fargo and Grand Forks.
The store will employ about a dozen sales people, lab technicians and opticians. The company did not say how many positions are full time.
Eyemart Express, based in Farmers Branch, Texas, has 238 stores in 42 states. For more information, go to https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/Bismarck/58503.