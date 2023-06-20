Traffic control on Bismarck Expressway between Washington Street and Ninth Street will be removed before the start of this year's Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament.

Cones will be removed on or before Thursday to ease traffic flow, according to the city. The tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Traffic control on that portion of Expressway will resume sometime after the Fourth of July holiday for night paving and signal work.

Lane closures will remain in place on Expressway from Ninth Street to 26th Street South.