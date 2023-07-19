Nighttime milling and asphalt paving operations have expanded on Bismarck Expressway from just west of Washington Street to just east of Burlington Drive, near Sam’s Club.

The work is expected to continue into early August. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and uneven pavement in the construction zone, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, Bismarck's Ottawa Street between Bremmer Avenue and Plant Perfect will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday for water main work.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day Friday, according to the city. A detour will be in place. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.