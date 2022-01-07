Expressway congestion to last through next week

Lane reductions and resulting traffic congestion on Bismarck Expressway near Kirkwood Mall are now expected to last another week, according to the city.

Expressway is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Third Street and Ninth Street, as crews make repairs to a water main. Officials initially expected the work to wrap up this week. They later revised their estimate to Monday, and now to next Friday at midday.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate long delays and congestion on Expressway. Motorists are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

